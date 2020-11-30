Arvind Kejriwal directs reducing rates of RT-PCR tests in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed the private labs in the national capital to reduce the rates of RT-PCR tests done for Covid-19. "I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs," CM kejriwal tweeted.

Replying to his tweet, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said, "will issue orders immediately"

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 4,906 new COVID19 cases, 6,325 recoveries, and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the national capital have reached 5,66,648 including 5,22,491recoveries, 35,091 active cases, and 9,066 deaths.

The total coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 88,47,600, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.81 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate declined further to 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below five lakh for the 20th consecutive day.