Arvind Kejriwal E20 Protest LIVE: AAP leaders sit on protest after march blocked by Delhi Police

Arvind Kejriwal E20 Protest LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is leading a peaceful march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 12:00 pm today to protest the "forced imposition" of the E20 petrol policy, the party said in a post on X.

Kejriwal said that he will be handing over letters by over two lakh people to the prime minister. He said in an interview with ANI, “It is not right how the PM under pressure from Trump is importing Ethanol from the US and forcing it on the public here.”

Three demands of Kejriwal

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal conducted a national town hall programme outside the Constitution Club to protest the implementation of the E20 policy in the country. Kejriwal put forward three demands on the issue to the Centre: there should be an option for E20 and pure petrol at petrol pumps, E20 should be cheaper than pure petrol, and the price of petrol should be less than 84 rupees/litre.

Kejriwal claimed that vehicles are getting damaged and mileage is dropping due to the presence of petrol-blended ethanol in vehicles.

What the government says on E20 fuel

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has said that the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions.