Arvind Kejriwal E20 Protest LIVE: Kejriwal calls off march after PM Modi snub, says anti-E20 campaign will continue

Arvind Kejriwal E20 Protest LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is leading a peaceful march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 12:00 pm today to protest the "forced imposition" of the E20 petrol policy, the party said in a post on X.
Kejriwal said that he will be handing over letters by over two lakh people to the prime minister. He said in an interview with ANI, “It is not right how the PM under pressure from Trump is importing Ethanol from the US and forcing it on the public here.”
Three demands of Kejriwal
Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal conducted a national town hall programme outside the Constitution Club to protest the implementation of the E20 policy in the country. Kejriwal put forward three demands on the issue to the Centre: there should be an option for E20 and pure petrol at petrol pumps, E20 should be cheaper than pure petrol, and the price of petrol should be less than 84 rupees/litre.
Kejriwal claimed that vehicles are getting damaged and mileage is dropping due to the presence of petrol-blended ethanol in vehicles.
What the government says on E20 fuel
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi has said that the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said, “Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Prime Minister a month ago and sought an appointment with him. But if, under pressure from the United States, the Prime Minister wants to impose E20 fuel at the cost of the interests of millions of people in the country, then that is not right.”
After being denied permission to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submit petitions against E20 petrol, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal ended the protest march but said the party would continue its campaign against the fuel policy. He was joined by Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop importing ethanol from the US and halt the rollout of E20 fuel, claiming the policy was being pushed under pressure from US President Donald Trump. He said the party had sought a meeting with the Prime Minister and vowed to continue its campaign against E20.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the party's agitation against E20 fuel will continue after police stopped its protest march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. He urged people to join the movement against ethanol-blended fuel.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the party will continue its campaign against E20 fuel and urged people to join protests to stop its implementation. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt ethanol imports from the US, alleging the policy benefits foreign interests over Indian farmers.
The Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution opposing the mandatory use of E20 fuel, saying it was introduced without studying its impact on incompatible vehicle engines. The House also urged the Centre to make E20 optional, reduce its price and set up an expert committee to review the policy.
"People are asking why the government is forcing E20 petrol despite complaints from vehicle owners. We only want people to have the choice of buying pure petrol and E20, and if E20 is being promoted, it should be sold at a lower price," PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.
Delhi Police sources told PTI that the protestors would not be allowed to proceed beyond 5, Firoz Shah road.
"No one will be allowed ahead of 5, Firoz Shah Road. We have deployed adequate security, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, to maintain law and order," a police source was quoted as saying by PTI.
AAP State President Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI, "We have spoken to the police officers about the fact that people have come here with lakhs of petitions... We want to give the petition to the Prime Minister and want him to hold a discussion on ethanol... There should be a dialogue... Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter. We have repeatedly told the Prime Minister in press conferences...."
AAP leader Anurag Dhanda told ANI, "People are very upset; they are in trouble. 30 crore vehicles are on the verge of being damaged, and the Prime Minister is not listening to anyone. Ethanol is being imposed only under the pressure of US President Trump... The waste ethanol from there is being dumped in India, so I think this is not right. The voice of the people should be heard. Why will the Prime Minister not meet? The Prime Minister was saying that he would not meet even the youth. Then he had to meet..."
Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, other AAP leaders have sat on protest at Firoz Shah road after being stopped by from marching towards PM residence.
The Aam Admi Party shared a video as Kejriwal's march to the prime minister's residence began on Tuesday. “A Peaceful March to the Prime Minister's Residence with Copies of the Signed Petition of Over 2 Lakh 33 Thousand People Troubled by E20,” said the AAP on X.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has hinted that this will not be a march with AAP's party workers, and instead will be a small team of 100 people carrying letters who will be led by the former Delhi CM.
‘He will only hand over the petition and return,’ Bharadwaj told PTI.
Kejriwal released a video on Tuesday, claiming that PM Modi, under pressure from US president Donald Trump, is buying massive quantities of ethanol from the US.
“They are doing this in servitude to Trump, and the common man's vehicles are getting damaged as a result,” Kejriwal also said.
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will lead a march to the prime minister's residence today. He claims there are two lakh letters from across the country over the E20 blended fuel issue which he wants to hand over to the PM.