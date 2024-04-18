'Arvind Kejriwal deliberately eating mangoes, sweets in jail to raise blood sugar level, create ground for bail': ED
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had filed an application before the Delhi court, seeking regular check-ups of his sugar levels and to allow him to consult his doctor.
The Enforcement Directorate alleged on Thursday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "is deliberately eating mangoes, sweets and taking sugar with tea to raise his blood sugar level". As per a Bar and Bench report, the probe agency said, "Kejriwal wants to use this as a ground for bail [on medical grounds], citing fluctuations in blood sugar level."