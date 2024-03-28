'4 statements enough to arrest...?': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleges ED trying to 'crush' AAP | 10 points
The Rouse Avenue court extended the custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 on the ED's plea. During his submissions in the court, the Delhi Chief Minister said, 'Are four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting CM? Here are 10 points Kejriwal said
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Thursday himself made submissions in the Rouse Avenue court during the hearing in a money laundering case linked to a now-scrapped excise policy case. The Delhi court extended the custody of Kejriwal until April 1 on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking seven days extension of Kejriwal's custody remand.