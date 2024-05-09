The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday opposed interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that politicians can claim no special status higher than that of an ordinary citizen.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Excise Policy Case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Politicians can claim no special status higher than that of an ordinary citizen and are as much liable to be arrested and detained for committing offenses as any other citizen, said the ED.

The probe agency further stated that there is absolutely no principle that justifies giving a differential treatment to a politician for campaigning over a farmer or a businessman who wishes to pursue his vocation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Grant of interim bail merely for political campaigning would militate against and will be discriminatory to the rule of equality as work/business/profession or activity of every citizen is equally important to him or her," reported ANI quoting ED's affidavit.

On May 7, the Supreme Court said that it did not want Delhi Chief Minister to perform official duties if he was granted interim bail in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who also appeared for the probe agency in the apex court, staunchly opposed showing any leniency to Kejriwal because of the Lok Sabha polls.

The apex court is likely to take up the matter next week for a hearing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the probe agency on March 21 in Delhi excise policy case and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.

He has challenged a Delhi High Court judgement which dismissed his plea against arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

On April 9, the High Court had dismissed his plea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal has contended that his arrest after announcement of Lok Sabha was "motivated by extraneous considerations".

Apart from Kejriwal, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia , Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha, and several others, including liquor businessmen have been arrested by the federal agencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!