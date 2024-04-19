Mangoes at center of Arvind Kejriwal Vs ED debate: Delhi court notes 'deviation', reserves verdict on Monday
While the Enforcement Directorate claimed that “the content of his 0Arvind Kejriwal's] diet does not match the prescribed diet of the doctor”, the Delhi CM's lawyer argued that “out of 48 meals sent from home, mangoes were there only three times”.
Is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "deliberately" eating mangoes and sweets to spike sugar level? The Delhi Court will deliver its verdict related to the Chief Minister's fresh plea seeking permission to allow him to consult a doctor daily for 15 minutes on Monday.