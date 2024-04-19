While the Enforcement Directorate claimed that “the content of his 0Arvind Kejriwal's] diet does not match the prescribed diet of the doctor”, the Delhi CM's lawyer argued that “out of 48 meals sent from home, mangoes were there only three times”.

Is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "deliberately" eating mangoes and sweets to spike sugar level? The Delhi Court will deliver its verdict related to the Chief Minister's fresh plea seeking permission to allow him to consult a doctor daily for 15 minutes on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During a court hearing on Friday, the court observed that there appears to be a “deviation" between what Kejriwal was allowed to eat in home cooked meal and what was supplied to him. "The deviations are certainly there. And they are without order of the court," the court was quoted by Live Law as saying.

Kejriwal's counsel denied the allegation levelled by the Enforcement Directorate that the Delhi Chief Minister is eating mangoes and sweets, despite being a diabetes patient, to seek for bail on medical grounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal said that since his judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are fluctuating at an alarming rate due to acute diabetes, which is posing high risk to his health.

While the ED claimed that "the content of his [Kejriwal's] diet does not match the prescribed diet of the doctor", the Delhi CM's lawyer argued that "out of 48 meals sent from home, mangoes were there only three times.

"No mangoes have been sent after April 8. The mangoes have been made to look like sugar bullets. Their sugar level is much less than brown rice or white rice," Kejriwal's counsel Singhvi was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Bar and Bench and Live Law)

