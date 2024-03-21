‘CM is arrested': AAP after ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case

Reacting sharply to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, AAP senior leader Atishi said the party national convener will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi despite being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. He will run the govt from jail, she added.

The Delhi Minister said, “Our lawyers are reaching the Supreme Court" and the party would request the apex court to have an “urgent hearing tonight"

“We have received news that ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal... We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the govt from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court. Our lawyers are reaching SC. We will demand SC have an urgent hearing tonight," Atishi said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Kejriwal's arrest Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said today the truth has won and he believes that the conspiracy hatched by Kejriwal and his government to push the entire youth into alcoholism was bound to result in this. He had to be punished for his sins.

"Arvind Kejriwal was continuously making excuses in the liquor policy scam since 2020-21 and the kind of political theatrics he was doing has been put to an end today. Today finally the truth has won and I believe that the conspiracy hatched by Arvind Kejriwal and his government to push the entire youth into alcoholism was bound to result in this. Truth had to prevail and Arvind Kejriwal had to be punished for his sins," Sachdeva said.

Reacting to the arrest of the Delhi Chief Minister in the money laundering case, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said “This is wrong; we were urging Arvind Kejriwal to cooperate with them (ED). But, making an arrest without any investigations or questioning is wrong."

Another Congress leader Udit Raj said, "At present, heavy police security have surrounded the house of the Chief Minister of Delhi and converted it into a camp as if he is a dacoit... This is the situation today with a Chief Minister elected by the people. Such behaviour in India is the murder of democracy..."

Slamming the arrest of Delhi CM Kejriwal, the national spokesperson of NCP-Sharad Pawar said, "It looks like a very systematic plan to suppress the voice of one of the leaders of the INDIA alliance.

"What we see the visuals around the Delhi CM's house, it looks like he is under house arrest. It looks like a very systematic plan to suppress the voice of one of the leaders of the INDIA alliance. What they (BJP) are doing is to arrest all the leaders of the INDIA alliance who are speaking against the BJP so that no body is there during elections...," Clyde Crasto said.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) also criticised the arrest. Party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said "This arrest proves that there is a three-point agenda for the BJP. First, whoever opposes the BJP, should contest from behind bars. Second, whoever is opposing BJP, will run out of funds and will be unable to use party funds. Third, whoever is out on bail, BJP will not have any hesitation to have an alliance with them..."

Reacting to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, "We have received the info that Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the ED... After the independence, Arvind Kejriwal is one of those leaders who worked for the poor and people of Delhi. He ended corruption... BJP was not able to digest this and he has been arrested... I would say this to the BJP that they can arrest him but not his ideas, they will have to pay for this and I condemn this...."

