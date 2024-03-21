‘CM is arrested': AAP after ED arrests Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case
Reacting sharply to the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, AAP senior leader Atishi said the party national convener will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi. He will run the govt from jail.
Reacting sharply to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, AAP senior leader Atishi said the party national convener will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi despite being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. He will run the govt from jail, she added.