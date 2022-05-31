Arvind Kejriwal: ED framed Satyendar Jain due to political reasons

"This is a fake case. We have an absolutely honest government and a very honest party. We neither do nor tolerate the corruption of even a single penny. Recently you saw in Punjab, that there was just audio of a Minister and no agency, opposition or media knew about it. If we wanted, we could have saved him, but we removed him," Arvind Kejriwal said while referring to the removal of Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges.