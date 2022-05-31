Arvind Kejriwal: ED framed Satyendar Jain due to political reasons

On May 30, the ED detained Delhi Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged hawala transaction involving a Kolkata-based business. Arvind Kejriwal has said it was politically motivated.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on May 31, described the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Minister Satyendar Jain as "completely fake," adding that the latter was deliberately framed for "political reasons," claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has governed Delhi with a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.
The ED, on May 30, arrested Delhi Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged hawala transaction related to a Kolkata-based company.
Arvind Kejriwal also defended Satyender Jain, accusing the central investigation agency of wrongfully implicating the minister "Similarly, I had ousted a Minister in Delhi five years ago. We don't wait for government agencies to act. Agencies, on the other hand, can behave in ineffective ways. Central agencies, on the other hand, have taken acts that are politically driven. Satyendar Jain is being dragged into the investigation. This phoney case isn't going to endure long. If there was something in this instance, I would have taken action, but there isn't."
"This is a fake case. We have an absolutely honest government and a very honest party. We neither do nor tolerate the corruption of even a single penny. Recently you saw in Punjab, that there was just audio of a Minister and no agency, opposition or media knew about it. If we wanted, we could have saved him, but we removed him," Arvind Kejriwal said while referring to the removal of Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges.
The AAP national convenor further said that he had personally studied Satyendra Jain's case filed by the ED and it is completely fake.
"I have personally read Satyendra Jain's case filed by the ED and it is completely fake and fraud. Jain has been targeted because of political reasons in this case," he told media persons during an inspection of a road development program.
Exuding confidence that this case will not last long, Arvind Kejriwal said that the truth always wins in the end and said that he has faith in the judiciary of the country.
''They (Opposition) will say anything. If there were even one per cent substance in it, I would have taken action. But this is a completely useless case,'' Kejriwal said when asked about the Opposition's demand to remove Satyendar Jain.
