Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost 8.5 kgs in jail, said AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday, July 13. He further alleged that such weight loss is indicative of a serious disease. Adding to Arvind Kejriwal's health woes in jail, were his blood sugar level that plunged five times, taking the nosedive as low as 50 mg/dL.

