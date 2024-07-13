Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal in the grip of 'serious disease,' says Sanjay Singh; lost 8.5 kgs, blood sugar dropped 5 times in jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost 8.5 kgs in jail, said AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday, July 13.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost 8.5 kgs in jail, said AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday, July 13. He further alleged that such weight loss is indicative of a serious disease. Adding to Arvind Kejriwal's health woes in jail, were his blood sugar level that plunged five times, taking the nosedive as low as 50 mg/dL.

