Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost 8.5 kgs in jail, said AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday, July 13. He further alleged that such weight loss is indicative of a serious disease. Adding to Arvind Kejriwal's health woes in jail, were his blood sugar level that plunged five times, taking the nosedive as low as 50 mg/dL.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.