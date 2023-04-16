Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has recently got the ‘national party’ status from the Election Commission of India, however, the party chief has landed into legal troubles after CBI summoned him for questioning in the alleged excise policy scam.

Apart from the Delhi liquor policy scam, Arvind Kejriwal is also facing charges in a case related to the illegal sticking of posters on public properties during the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections campaign and a defamation case related to PM Modi's degree row.

Delving into Arvind Kejriwal's recent legal challenges

1) Delhi excise policy scam: The CBI will question Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today (16 April) in a case related to Delhi excise policy. The Delhi CM will have to appear at around 11 am IST on Sunday. The AAP supremo is being summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the excise policy case.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, also a close friend of Kejriwal, has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) in the liquor policy case since 26 February.

2) Illegal poster pasting during Gujarat polls: Goa Police issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on April 27 in a case related to the illegal sticking of posters on public properties during the 2022 Assembly elections campaign. Inspector Dilipkumar Halarnkar of Pernem police station issued the notice to Kejriwal, AAP national convener, under section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“During the investigation of a case about the defacement of property, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you in relation to the present investigation," the notice read.

3) Defamation case in PM Modi's degree row: A magistrate court in Ahmedabad on Saturday issued summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a criminal defamation case related to their remains over PM Modi's degree row, according to media reports.

Kejriwal on April 1 raised questions on PM Modi's education qualification and asked if the “PM degree is fake?" Gujarat court had even imposed ₹25,000 fine against him.

“It's important that the PM has to be educated because he has to take a lot of decisions in a single day. HC order has increased doubt on PM Modi's degree. If he has a degree and it's real, then why isn't being shown?" he said.