Arvind Kejriwal faces three legal challenges at once. Details here2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 09:51 AM IST
- Arvind Kejriwal will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.
- Goa Police asked Kejriwal to appear on April 27 in a case related to the illegal sticking of posters.
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has recently got the ‘national party’ status from the Election Commission of India, however, the party chief has landed into legal troubles after CBI summoned him for questioning in the alleged excise policy scam.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×