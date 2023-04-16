Arvind Kejriwal faces three legal challenges at once. Details here

2) Illegal poster pasting during Gujarat polls: Goa Police issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on April 27 in a case related to the illegal sticking of posters on public properties during the 2022 Assembly elections campaign. Inspector Dilipkumar Halarnkar of Pernem police station issued the notice to Kejriwal, AAP national convener, under section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.