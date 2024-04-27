ED acted in most highhanded manner, Arvind Kejriwal tells SC in Delhi excise policy case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has always cooperated with the Enforcement Directorate's investigation.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a response to the Enforcement Directorate’s affidavit in the Supreme Court on Saturday. In the affidavit, Kejriwal told the court that the financial probe agency acted in a "most highhanded manner" in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.