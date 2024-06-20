Arvind Kejriwal gets bail in Delhi excise policy case; AAP says ‘truth can be troubled, but not defeated’

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday granted a bail in a money laundering case linked to an excise policy case.

The Rouse Avenue court allowed the bail application of Kejriwal and granted bail to him on a bail bond of ₹1 lakh.

“Truth can be troubled, but not defeated. Rejecting all objections of BJP's ED, the Hon'ble Court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister,” said AAP.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu granted bail to Kejriwal after hearing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which sought to link Kejriwal to the alleged proceeds of crime and co-accused.

However, due to shortage of time today, the court did not pass any order on Kejriwal’s application to allow his wife to join proceedings through virtual mode when he is examined by the medical board, reported Live Law.

The central probe agency's special counsel Zoheb Hossain had prayed for stay of the order till ED exercises its legal remedies. However, the court rejects the request.

During the arguments, the ED told the court that on November 7, 2021, Kejriwal stayed at hotel Grand Hyatt in Goa during the assembly poll campaign and the bill was paid by Chanpreet Singh, who is alleged to have managed the AAP funds in the coastal state.

What ED told judge? The Enforcement Directorate told Special Judge Niyay Bindu that Kejriwal demanded bribe.