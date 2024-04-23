Arvind Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar Jail after blood sugar level soar

Amid the ongoing tussle between AAP and the Tihar jail administration, Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal has been given insulin in Tihar Jail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources, Kejriwal's blood sugar levels have been persistently elevated, peaking at 320. Following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy scam, this marks the first time he has received insulin treatment.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal accused the Tihar Jail administration on Monday of issuing a false and misleading statement about his diabetes under political pressure, stating that he has been requesting insulin every day.

At the same time, a city court has ordered AIIMS to create a medical board to examine Kejriwal and determine if he needs insulin to manage his blood sugar levels. The court also noted that the AAP convener was eating home-cooked food, which differed from the diet plan recommended by his doctor.

The chief minister had alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to an "alarming" rise in his blood sugar levels.

Earlier, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi after the court's order said that Kejriwal has been deprived of adequate medical facilities in the jail.

"The verdict of Rouse Avenue Court proves that for the last 22 days, Arvind Kejriwal was not getting proper medical care in judicial custody in Tihar Jail," she said.

She mentioned that after 22 days in judicial custody, the court has directed the formation of a medical board consisting of a diabetes specialist, a diabetologist, and an oncologist. This board will be responsible for overseeing Arvind Kejriwal's medical treatment and ensuring he receives proper care.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court has rejected Kejriwal's request for a court order instructing jail authorities to administer insulin and permit him daily video consultations for 15 minutes to manage his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels.

"Though it shall continue to be the primary duty of Tihar Jail authorities, who are stated to be fully equipped to take care of the health of the applicant, to ensure that all requisite medical treatment is provided to him in jail, however, in the event of any requirement for specialized consultation, the jail Authorities shall consult the Medical Board to be constituted by Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), comprising of a senior endocrinologist, diabetologist, as per the request made on April 20, already sent by DG Prisons," said the Court.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Kejriwal's sugar level has been above 300 for the last 10 days and he has been continuously demanding insulin as it is the only resort to control his levels of sugar."

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in relation to a money-laundering case associated with the Delhi government's discontinued excise policy. Since April 1, he has been held in Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on May 15 for Kejriwal's petition challenging the ED summonses issued to him.

(With inputs from PTI)

