Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of Nitin Tanwar, a teacher in the government school who succumbed to COVID-19.

The Delhi Chief Minister handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore to the family members of Nitin Tawar and also promised every possible help from the Union Territory government.

He hailed the selfless service of Tawar and expressed grief.

"Tanwar was a very hardworking and dedicated teacher in our Delhi government school. He was posted on various duties during the corona crisis. He was initially posted at the ration distribution centre, and later on many such duties. He passed away after getting infected while being on COVID duty last year," Kejriwal said.

"It is because of people like him that Delhi can cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. These people are fighting a tough battle against the virus," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal announced ₹50,000 ex-gratia for the families that have had a death due to COVID-19. Briefing the media persons, the chief minister said, "Every family that has had a death due to COVID, will be given ₹50,000 each as ex-gratia. Families where the breadwinner died, will be given a monthly pension of ₹2,500 besides the ex-gratia. If the husband dies, the pension will be given to the wife, and if the wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents."

Kejriwal announced that the children whose both parents died due to COVID will be provided a monthly pension of ₹2,500.

