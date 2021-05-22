Arvind Kejriwal gives 1 cr aid to family of teacher who succumbed to Covid

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal announced ₹50,000 ex-gratia for the families that have had a death due to COVID-19. Briefing the media persons, the chief minister said, "Every family that has had a death due to COVID, will be given ₹50,000 each as ex-gratia. Families where the breadwinner died, will be given a monthly pension of ₹2,500 besides the ex-gratia. If the husband dies, the pension will be given to the wife, and if the wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents."

