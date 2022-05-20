OPEN APP
On May 20, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi increased the dearness allowance (DA) for workers. The monthly wages for unskilled labourers have been increased from 16,064 to 16,506 following the recent amendment in the dearness allowance. Semi-skilled labourers' earnings have also been enhanced from 17,693 to 18,187 per month. Wages for skilled workers have been raised from 19,473 to 20,019 per month.

About the increment in wages of daily wage workers, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement, ''Amidst the rising inflation, this is a big step taken in the interest of the labour class. Delhi Government has hiked the dearness allowance for unskilled working classes in the capital. The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi Government.''

He said, ''These steps have been taken in the interest of the poor and working-class, who have suffered disproportionately due to the current pandemic. People employed on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowances, which are usually offered to state and central government employees.''

Additionally, the minimum wage rates for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees have also been revised. The monthly wages for non-matriculated employees have been increased from 17,693 to 18,187 and for matriculating employees, from 19,473 to 20,019. For graduates and those with higher educational qualifications, the monthly wages have been hiked from 21,184 to 21,756.

Manish Sisodia said, ''Minimum wages in Delhi are the highest in comparison to any other state. Delhi government is constantly revising the Dearness Allowance every six months to provide respite to all workers of Delhi from the inflation.''

