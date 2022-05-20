About the increment in wages of daily wage workers, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a statement, ''Amidst the rising inflation, this is a big step taken in the interest of the labour class. Delhi Government has hiked the dearness allowance for unskilled working classes in the capital. The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi Government.''