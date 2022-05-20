Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi to redevelop 27 notified industrial areas to create employment opportunities

Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi to redevelop 27 notified industrial areas to create employment opportunities

The Delhi government of Arvind Kejriwal plans to revamp 27 recognised industrial sites in order to create jobs. (ANI PHOTO)
2 min read . 09:56 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi will redevelop 27 notified industrial areas to create employment opportunities.

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi plans to reconstruct 27 notified industrial zones to create jobs for thousands of people, according to an official statement released on May 20. According to the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), a layout design for the 27 notified (non-confirming) industrial sectors would be prepared. In its 'Rozgar Budget' for 2022-23, the Delhi government announced the renovation of 25 non-confirming industrial zones to create jobs, authorities said, adding that two more have already been included.

"Redevelopment of the notified industrial areas was a long-standing demand and the Kejriwal government's initiative will help provide employment to lakhs of youngsters," Delhi Industries Minister Satyendar Jain said after meeting with representatives of industrial area associations.

According to the statement, all facilities will be available in a number of notified industrial locations, including Anand Parvat, Shahdara, Samaypur Badli, Jawahar Nagar, and Sultanpur Majra.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi hikes minimum wages for labourers

"The Delhi government is committed to promoting industrial development and ease of doing business," Jain said.

The DSIIDC will appoint a consultant firm for preparing a layout of the notified industrial areas, the statement said.

A separate budget provision has also been made by the government for the redevelopment of these industrial areas.

The expenditure on the consultants preparing the layout will be split on a 50-50 basis between the Delhi government and the industrial associations, the statement said.

The notified industrial areas will be redeveloped in the next five years to generate employment opportunities for people in the capital.

Sewage, general waste treatment plants, drinking water supply, industrial waste disposal systems, and roads will be improved under the redevelopment plan. Processing centres, accredited test labs, training centres, business convention centres, raw-material banks, and logistics centres will also be set up there, it said.

