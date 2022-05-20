The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi plans to reconstruct 27 notified industrial zones to create jobs for thousands of people, according to an official statement released on May 20. According to the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), a layout design for the 27 notified (non-confirming) industrial sectors would be prepared. In its 'Rozgar Budget' for 2022-23, the Delhi government announced the renovation of 25 non-confirming industrial zones to create jobs, authorities said, adding that two more have already been included.

