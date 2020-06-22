Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a revamped strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus, which includes increased testing, providing oximeters to patients under home quarantine, and preparing infrastructure.

The move comes against the backdrop of covid-19 cases increasing rapidly in the national capital and a day after Union home minister Amit Shah held a third meeting with the Kejriwal government to improve contact tracing and reporting of deaths. Delhi is expected to have 100,000 cases by the end of June, according to the state government’s estimates.

The country is fighting a war on two fronts in relation to China, Kejriwal said. “Our nurses and doctors are fighting a battle against covid-19, which originated in China, in hospitals. On the India-China border, our soldiers are fighting. Our 20 brave soldiers did not step back. We will not go down and will win both these battles," he added.

Shah held a meeting with Kejriwal on Sunday where it was decided to increase testing and conduct a health survey in containment zones. The state government is getting a lot of support from the central government and that this is not the time to indulge in petty politics, Kejriwal said. “We are working with the people and the central government to fight covid-19 and also make arrangements for new cases that are being detected. There are 25,000 active cases in Delhi at present. Hospitals have 6,000 patients. There are 7,000 beds that are still available," Kejriwal said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via