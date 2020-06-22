Arvind Kejriwal govt amps up testing, to provide oximeters

Shah held a meeting with Kejriwal on Sunday where it was decided to increase testing and conduct a health survey in containment zones. The state government is getting a lot of support from the central government and that this is not the time to indulge in petty politics, Kejriwal said. “We are working with the people and the central government to fight covid-19 and also make arrangements for new cases that are being detected. There are 25,000 active cases in Delhi at present. Hospitals have 6,000 patients. There are 7,000 beds that are still available," Kejriwal said.