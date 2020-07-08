Home >News >India >Arvind Kejriwal govt to collect feedback from Covid-19 survivors in Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal govt to collect feedback from Covid-19 survivors in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 10:37 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • The objective is to take measures to further reduce the deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the national capital
  • The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors' services at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all government and private Covid-19 hospitals to obtain feedback from coronavirus survivors and their opinion on donating blood plasma at the time of discharge from the medical centres.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed Delhi Health Secretary to share a detailed analysis of factors behind all COVID-19 deaths in the capital in the last two weeks," news agency ANI said in a tweet.

The objective is to take measures to further reduce the deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the national capital.

The feedback form will have questions about cleanliness, food, doctors' services at the hospital, blood group and underlying conditions.

A few days back, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had inaugurated country's first 'plasma bank' at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.

As per the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry today, Delhi has a total of 1,02,831 COVID-19 cases including 3,165 deaths.

Meanwhile, with 22,752 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's Covid-19 tally has jumped to 7,42,417, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 2,17,121 coronavirus cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with a total of 1,18,594 cases.


