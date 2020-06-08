NEW DELHI : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unwell and has shown symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever, and is to go for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test on Tuesday, IANS sources said on Monday.

It is learnt that Kejriwal had symptoms of fever from Sunday.

They said the chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

He has kept himself isolated at his home as there is suspicion that he might be infected with the coronavirus.

Soon after Kejriwal complained of fever, all his meetings were cancelled since Sunday afternoon and he has also isolated himself at his home, said the source.

According to the source, Kejriwal will go for COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

Delhi has recorded a total of 28,936 coronavirus cases while 812 people have died so far.

