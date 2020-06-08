Arvind Kejriwal has fever, cough; will get tested for coronavirus tommorow

Arvind Kejriwal has fever, cough; will get tested for coronavirus tommorow1 min read . 01:26 PM IST
He has kept himself isolated at his home as there is suspicion that he might be infected with the coronavirus.
NEW DELHI : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unwell and has shown symptoms of cough, sore throat and fever, and is to go for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test on Tuesday, IANS sources said on Monday.
It is learnt that Kejriwal had symptoms of fever from Sunday.
They said the chief minister, who is also a diabetic, was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.
Soon after Kejriwal complained of fever, all his meetings were cancelled since Sunday afternoon and he has also isolated himself at his home, said the source.
According to the source, Kejriwal will go for COVID-19 test on Tuesday.
Delhi has recorded a total of 28,936 coronavirus cases while 812 people have died so far.
