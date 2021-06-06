Days after accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "using the national flag as a decoration", Union culture minister Prahlad Patel has come forward to thank the Aam Aadmi Party leader for "rectifying his mistake".

Patel said on Saturday that Kejriwal did not accept his mistake but he has corrected it.

"If someone makes a mistake, he accepts it before he corrects it, but But Kejriwal did not accept his mistake but he has corrected it," said the minister.

"I thank Kejriwal Ji for this, but if he would have accepted it, it would have been a matter of honour for the national flag, it would have been his nobility because we are all sitting here taking the oath of the constitution," he added.

Patel had last week written to the chief minister, alleging that the flag seen behind him during his press briefings appeared to be in violation of the flag code.

He said the green stripes in the flags displayed behind Kejriwal during his weekly video conferences were distorted and enlarged and the white ones reduced.

"Whenever chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a televised briefing, my attention is often drawn to the national flag behind his chair... it is in violation of the Constitution," the minister had said.

"The middle white portion appears to be reduced and seems like it has been added to green part, which is not in accordance with the rules given in 1.3 of Part 1 of the Indian Flag Code specified by the ministry of home affairs," he added.

Patel also wrote to the centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the issue.

After the Delhi CM's recent conference, the culture minister noted that the flag behind him appeared to have been changed.

Kejriwal has held continuous digital press conferences to apprise the residents of Delhi about the lockdown restrictions or the steps being taken by the government to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.





