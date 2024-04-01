Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, April 1, sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener's Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand came to an end today. Following the court order, Arvind Kejriwal was taken to Tihar jail amid huge protests by AAP leaders and supporters.

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: What is Judicial custody?

When an accused is in the custody of the Magistrate concerned, then he/she is said to be in judicial custody, where the person will be sent to jail. Therefore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail after he was sent to judicial custody by the Rouse Avenue court till April 15.

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: How Judicial custody is different from ED custody?

In judicial custody, the accused is held in the custody of the Magistrate and sent to jail. On the other hand, when someone is sent to ED custody, then the person being remanded is under the ED for interrogation and investigation.

Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar: Major challenges against Delhi CM in running govt from jail

As Arvind Kejriwal will remain in Tihar Jail during judicial custody till April 15, one of the major challenges faced by the AAP national convener would be running the government from jail.

“Running a government does not mean simply signing the files... To run a government, cabinet meetings are called, ministers are consulted, and there is a lot of staff, there are meetings or telephone conversations with the L-G [lieutenant governor]," former Tihar Jail public relations officer Sunil Kumar Gupta told ANI on Monday.

While mentioning the challenges against the management to let Arvind Kejriwal run the government from jail, Sunil Gupta said, “All the rules have to be broken for it."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 for his association with the money laundering cases linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy.

