Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail: Understanding the difference between judicial and ED custody
The Delhi chief minister was sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court on Monday. The AAP national convener will remain in Tihar jail until April 15.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, April 1, sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 15-day judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener's Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand came to an end today. Following the court order, Arvind Kejriwal was taken to Tihar jail amid huge protests by AAP leaders and supporters.