Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail: What will be Delhi CM's routine in jail? 'Wake up at 6:30 am, tea and bread in...'
Arvind Kejriwal, like other prisoners in Delhi's Tihar jail, will begin his day around 6:30 am. He will get tea and a few slices of bread for breakfast, a report said on Monday.
Delhi China Minister Arvind Kejriwal is now in jail. He was taken to the Tihar Jail in Delhi after a city court remanded him to judicial custody till April 15. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi government's excise policy.