Arvind Kejriwal, like other prisoners in Delhi's Tihar jail, will begin his day around 6:30 am. He will get tea and a few slices of bread for breakfast, a report said on Monday.

Delhi China Minister Arvind Kejriwal is now in jail. He was taken to the Tihar Jail in Delhi after a city court remanded him to judicial custody till April 15. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi government's excise policy.

A look at Arvind Kejriwal's prison routine Arvind Kejriwal, like other prisoners, will begin his day around 6:30 am. He will get tea and a few slices of bread for breakfast, NDTV reported on Monday.

The report added that the lunch will be served between 10:30 and 11 am. It will consist of dal (pulses), a sabzi (vegetable), and five rotis or rice.

Following the meal, prisoners are then locked in cells from noon to 3 pm. They get a cup of tea and two biscuits at 3:30 pm and meet their lawyers at 4 pm.

Prisoners are served an early dinner at 5:30 pm and then locked up in their cells for the night by 7 pm.

Kejriwal can visit court (if a hearing is scheduled) or hold a meeting with his legal team before lunch.

Facilities provided to Kejriwal As per the NDTV report, Kejriwal has been provided a television. There are around 18-20 channels, including news, entertainment, and sports.

Doctors and medical staff will be available for him 24/7 in case of an emergency. Last week, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told the Hindustan Times that Kejriwal’s health has deteriorated since his arrest.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal’s sugar level is continuously fluctuating and has dropped to 46. Doctors say that it is very dangerous for sugar levels to go so low," the leader was quoted as saying.

Like other prisoners, Kejriwal can meet family members twice a week.

As per reports, Kejriwal had requested to be provided with copies of the Ramayan, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, and How Prime Ministers Decide - a book by journalist Neerja Chowdhury. It has not been decided yet whether Kejriwal will get these or not.

