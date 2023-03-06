Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover extension, to ease commute between Noida, Delhi. 5 Points2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:34 PM IST
- Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. are still not allowed on both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover till further information
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited Ashram flyover extension. After inaugurating, Kejriwal said,"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening."
