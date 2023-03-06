Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited Ashram flyover extension. After inaugurating, Kejriwal said,"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening."

"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS (hospital) sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening," Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the tardy pace of work during previous years, saying 27 flyovers have been built under the rule of his Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi but only 84 flyovers were built in the last 65 years.

Inauguration of Ashram flyover extension: Decongestion of routes and how will it benefit travellers

Vehicles now have to take a long route to cross the road from Kilokari, but soon, 150 meters away from Kilokari to Ring Road, drivers will be able to cross the road by taking a U-turn to reach Maharani Bagh or south Delhi, afetr the inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension.

Only light vehicles coming from Gurugram, Chirag Delhi, Kalkaji, Khanpur, Greater Kailash, Saket, AIIMS, INA, Sadarjung and Dhaula Kuan sides and going towards Sarai Kale Khan, Gaziabad, DND, Noida and Trans-Yamuna areas are advised to take the Ashram Flyover instead of Barapulla Flyover.

Heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, etc. are still not allowed on both carriageways of the Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are advised not to use the reopened Ashram Flyover.

Vehicles going from Maharani Bagh to Sarai Kale Khan, Noida, ITO and Ghaziabad will not have to take long detours. A subway for pedestrians is also being constructed. The construction work of the flyover extension started in June 2020 after the project was approved by the Cabinet.

The total cost of the project is ₹128.25 crore while the total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres.