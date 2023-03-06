Inauguration of Ashram flyover extension: Decongestion of routes and how will it benefit travellers

Vehicles now have to take a long route to cross the road from Kilokari, but soon, 150 meters away from Kilokari to Ring Road, drivers will be able to cross the road by taking a U-turn to reach Maharani Bagh or south Delhi, afetr the inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension.