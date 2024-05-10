The Opposition parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, on Friday, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case and hoped that the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, will also get due justice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Supreme Court bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta granted Kejriwal bail till June 1 and asked him to surrender on June 2.

Hope PM introspects: Pawan Khera "We welcome the intervention by the Supreme Court in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal. We also hope the Prime Minister gets enough time after June 4, when he becomes the former prime minister of India, to introspect, sitting in Sabarmati Ashram, the kind of politics he indulged into. We also hope that the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, also gets due justice," said Pawan Khera in a video message.

More than a miracle, says AAP AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that getting interim bail in 40 days (after arrest) is more than a miracle.

“Through SC, it is a hint from God that whatever is happening in India, a change is needed in that. Arvind Kejriwal has the blessings of Lord Bajrangbali, and today, he will come out of jail. I think it's not an ordinary thing, and he is coming out of jail for a big purpose, which is an extraordinary thing," said Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Very Happy, says Mamata Banerjee "I am very happy to see that Arvind Kejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Wave of happiness: Balbir Singh Punjab AAP leader Dr Balbir Singh said there is a wave of happiness among our party workers. "I thank the Supreme Court for this judgement. The people of Punjab are ready to give a befitting reply with their votes. We will win 13/0 in Punjab," ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Victory of People: MP Pramod Tiwari Welcoming the SC decision, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari told News18, “Efforts were made that Jharkhand CM and Delhi CM don't campaign in Lok Sabha Elections. But now, Delhi CM can campaign for the remaining period. This is not a victory of AAP or India alliance, but the victory of the people of India."

Difficult to justify ED's opposition: Majeed Memon TMC leader Majeed Memon said that it was very difficult to justify or appreciate ED's strong opposition to bail. Speaking to News18, Memon said, "I don't know whether ED had personal animosity with Kejriwal. Why should the man be kept in custody when he is yet to be found guilty. Of course, PMLA does impose some restrictions as regards personal liberty to an arrested person. Naturally, SC has been very conscious in asking repeated questions to ED that he is a chief minister and why do they want him to be behind bar."

In a post on X, Memon said, “Kejriwal’s release on interim bail by SC is hailed as victory of Rule of law over political abuse of Central investigating agencies, [sic]."

SC order will boost faith in democracy: Devender Yadav “We have been saying that BJP and its leaders have caged establishments of democracy. Because of this, sitting CMs were sent to jail. I appreciate the Supreme Court's order of granting (interim) bail to Arvind Kejriwal. This will boost the faith of people in democracy," PTI quoted Delhi Congress interim chief Devender Yadav.

He will go back to jail: Manjinder Singh Sirsa BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI that, "It is clear from the Supreme Court judgement that he has been granted bail for elections only. He will have to go back to jail after June 1."

Should remove him from CM Post: Sanjay Nirupam "Instead of jail or bail, first, he should be removed from the CM post. How can an accused run the government from jail?" Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Sanjay Nipuram told ANI.

