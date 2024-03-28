ED accuses Delhi CM of 'evasive replies', Arvind Kejriwal says ‘keep me in custody as long as…’: What happened in court?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody extended till April 1. He accuses ED of working to 'destroy AAP' and creating a corrupt image. Kejriwal questions agency's actions in money laundering case, while ED claims lack of cooperation in the investigation.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till April 1. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener, while submitting his statement in the court, accused the Enforcement Directorate of purposefully working to “crush AAP". He also alleged that a smokescreen of the party being corrupt has been created in front of the nation.