Arvind Kejriwal further urged BJP, Congress, other political parties to join AAP's national mission, says everyone needs to come together for it.
AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on 17 August announced ‘Make India No. 1’ mission to make the country “number one" by focussing on health, education, agriculture, employment to youth and equal rights to women.
“Opening schools, hospitals, providing employment to youths and equal rights to women needed to make India number one in world," he added.
Kejriwal said that citizens need to come together to make country great again.
While addressing the people, Arvind Kejriwal said, “We have to make India the number 1 nation in the world once again. We have to make India great again. We are beginning a national mission called 'Make India No.1' today. Every citizen of this country, 130 crore people have to be connected to this mission."
“It has been 75 years of independence. In these 75 years, we achieved a lot, India gained a lot but there's anger, a question among people that several small nations who attained independence after us, surpassed us...Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this," he added.
Kejriwal said many countries became independent after us and overtook us. Giving example, he said, Singapore got independence 15 years after India, Japan and Germany were destroyed in World War II.
Kejriwal further urged BJP, Congress, other political parties to join AAP's national mission, says everyone needs to come together for it.
Earlier, he had also urged the Centre to use the Delhi government's expertise for improving school education and healthcare facilities across India to make it the number one country in the world.
He had also appealed to the BJP-led Union government to not term free education and healthcare facilities "freebies". There has been political acrimony over the issue of freebies with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of using them as "bait" to lure voters.
On 16 August, in a pre-poll guarantee for Gujarat, Kejriwal announced free and quality education to the people of the poll-bound state and auditing of private schools if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected to power in the year-end Assembly elections.
The AAP convener had also promised to improve infrastructure of the existing government schools and open new ones in large numbers across the state if his party comes to power in the state currently ruled by the BJP.
"All those born in Gujarat will get free and quality education. We will not force anybody. If parents have money, they can send their kids to private schools. But if they do not have money, we will not let the lack of money come in the way of good education for their kids. We will provide them best education for free," he had said at a town hall meeting.
