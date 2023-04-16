Kejriwal leaves CBI office after 9 hours of questioning, 'detained' AAP leaders released2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 09:44 PM IST
- Kejriwal waved to the waiting media persons as he left the building at around 8.30 pm after nearly nine hours of questioning.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office at around 8.30pm on Sunday, after he was questioned as witness in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case by the investigative agency.
