Arvind Kejriwal leaves CBI office after 9 hours questioning - What was he asked?2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the CBI office in the national capital after nine hours of questioning in the liquor policy case on Sunday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the CBI office in the national capital on Sunday night after 9 hours of questioning. The Aam Aadmi Party chief said that he had been asked ‘56 questions regarding excise policy’. The probe agency had summoned him in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’ case.
