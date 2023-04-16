Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the CBI office in the national capital on Sunday night after 9 hours of questioning. The Aam Aadmi Party chief said that he had been asked ‘56 questions regarding excise policy’. The probe agency had summoned him in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’ case.

“CBI questioning was conducted for 9.5 hours. They asked around 56 questions regarding excise policy, I answered them all," the Delhi CM said.

The list of questioned, he added, had also included details about when and why the policy was started.

He also thanked the CBI officials for their hospitality. “They asked questions in friendly, harmonious manner."

"I want to say that the entire excise policy case is false. They do not have any evidence that the AAP is wrong. It's a result of dirty politics," he told reporters after returning home.

Delhi | CBI questioning was conducted for 9.5 hours. I answered all the questions. The entire alleged liquor scam is false and bad politics. AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'. They want to finish AAP but the country's people are with us: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/dMG5C1TMGb — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Kejriwal had arrived at the CBI office for questioning at around 11 am, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders. AAP workers staged a protest outside the CBI office on Sunday aftenoon following following which several leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained and brought to Najafgarh police station.

“We want to give the BJP a message that our party was carved out of the anti-corruption movement and has seen all kinds of struggle. We aren't scared of CBI, ED or police detention. BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. We have not been told our crime or the IPC regulation that we have broken," Raghav Chadha told ANI after being detained.

They were eventually released around the same time that Kejriwal's questioning ended.

(With inputs from agencies)