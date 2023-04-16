Arvind Kejriwal leaves CBI office after 9 hours questioning - What was he asked?

“We want to give the BJP a message that our party was carved out of the anti-corruption movement and has seen all kinds of struggle. We aren't scared of CBI, ED or police detention. BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. We have not been told our crime or the IPC regulation that we have broken," Raghav Chadha told ANI after being detained.