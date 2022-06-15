Arvind Kejriwal, Mann launch luxury bus service from Punjab to IGI airport

Arvind Kejriwal, Mann launch luxury bus service from Punjab to IGI airport2 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on 15 June launched the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International airport.
Kejriwal said it was a significant day for Punjab as the direct bus service to Delhi's IGI airport has now started, which would benefit many NRIs and their relatives.
Earlier on 10 June, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had announced that luxury Volvo buses service will start from Punjab to the Delhi airport.
Speaking at the launch, Kejriwal hit out on previous regimes in Punjab saying various kinds of mafia, including the transport mafia, flourished under them, adding Mann dispensation has put an end to these.
While, Punjab CM Mann reiterated that for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and looted people.
"This is a historic occasion when the Punjab government has fulfilled its promise to the people by ending monopoly of the private transporters and introducing cheap and luxury travel to IGI airport in approximately ₹1,100 for one way fare barring Amritsar, from where the fare would be ₹1390 because of the longer distance covered," said Mann.
Seven Volvo buses will ply daily from Jalandhar bus stand to Delhi airport. Likewise, similar buses will also move from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and even from Chandigarh daily to the airport for facilitating the passengers. With the plying of these buses, the passengers will get a comfortable, luxurious and cheap travel to IGI airport at a meagre price, claimed Mann.
The booking of those buses can be done online three months prior to the travel, and also offline at the counters six months ahead of the journey.
"This is a historic occasion when the Punjab government has fulfilled its promise to the people by ending the monopoly of the private transporters and introducing cheap and luxury travel to IGI airport at merely Rs.1,170, thereby stopping loot of people", said Kejriwal while addressing the gathering in Jalandhar.
With the new bus service, transport mafia will also be a thing of past, added Mann.
Among other things, Mann said his government will take every initiative to safeguard the interests of Punjabis and eliminate all sort of mafia or monopolies from the state.
With inputs from PTI.
