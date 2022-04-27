On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Covid-19 review meeting with the chief minister of India. Following the meet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, where the BJP Delhi shared the video clip of the moment on Twitter and wrote, “Mannerless CM of Delhi!"

Following this ‘Mannerless CM’ started trending. Either Arvind Kejriwal or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued no official statement on the saffron party's attack.

Reportedly, Kejriwal was found slouching on his seat during the meeting. He was purportedly seen putting both of his arms over his head and to the back of the chair, and sliding down the seating while Modi interacted via video conference.

The 19 second video clip that was shared by BJP Delhi also featured Odisha Naveen Patnaik, Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh among others.

In the review meeting, Modi told the chief ministers and senior officials of various states to be vigilant because challenges pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic were not yet over.

The PM also asked for prioritisation of vaccination among all eligible children at the earliest for which he called for conducting specialised programmes in schools.

PM Modi also emphasised the need for Centre-state cooperation and said it is more required in the current war situation when India is facing several challenges due to supply chain disruption. Referring to the petrol and diesel rates, the prime minister urged all states to reduce VAT on fuel prices.

He named West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana. “I am just appealing to you to implement what should have been done six months ago," Modi told the CMs of these states.