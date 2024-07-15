’Arvind Kejriwal may go into coma, suffer brain stroke in Tihar jail’, warns AAP minister Atishi

Amid an ongoing debate about Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal's health, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Atishi has claimed that the jailed AAP supremo is at risk of going into coma and ‘have brain stroke, brain hemorrhage or can even die’. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 21 March in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy 2021-22.

Atishi shared a video wherein she highlighted that CM Kejriwal has been suffering from diabetes for ‘30 years’ now. She alleged “BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is trying to permanently damage his (Arvind Kejriwal) health, his body.”

#WATCH | Delhi minister Atishi says, "BJP arrested Arvind Kejriwal in a false case. First, they arrested him through their political tool - ED. When they understood that he was going to walk out of jail in that case, that he had been granted bail by the trial court and the… pic.twitter.com/kFdjfIYMAn — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

"BJP is trying to permanently damage the health of Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal has been a diabetic patient for 30 years. Any doctor can tell that in diabetes, either sugar levels go extremely high or extremely low. When sugar levels go up, patients can gradually have a serious illness. But if it drops drastically, then it can be fatal. The person can go in coma, have brain stroke, brain hemorrhage or can even die," Atishi said.

Arvind Kejriwal's health According to Kejriwal's health report shared by the Tihar sources, Kejriwal weighed 65 kg when he first came to prison on April 1 and 66 kg between April 8 and 29. When he returned to prison on June 2 after a 21-day bail, his weight was 63.5 kg.

"On July 14, his weight was 61.5 kg. So, effectively, he lost 2 kg," an official ANI quoted a Tihar personnel.

A day after AAP asserted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg in prison, Tihar jail officials clarified on Monday that he had actually lost 2 kg.

They added that Kejriwal's health is under regular monitoring by an AIIMS medical board. AAP MP Sanjay Singh mentioned that Tihar authorities acknowledged Kejriwal's fluctuating sugar levels and confirmed his weight loss.

Debate over CM Kejriwal's bail The statements come at a time when AAP has been mounting pressure to release CM Kejriwal. The AAP has alleged that BJP used their ‘political tool ED’ to jail Kejriwal in a ‘false case’.

CM Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in the money laundering case.