This development comes in the wake of three civic bodies have been carrying out demolitions in several parts of Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Khyala, and Lodhi Colony
A meeting of AAP MLAs with Delhi chief minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the BJP's "bulldozer politics" began here on Monday morning, according to news agency PTI report.
Notably, the meeting being held at chief minister's residence was attended by almost all the ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Delhi, the party sources said.
This development comes in the wake of three civic bodies have been carrying out demolitions in several parts of Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Khyala, and Lodhi Colony.
It is important to note that the anti-encroachment drives by BJP ruled municipal corporations started in the national capital after party president Adesh Gupta wrote letters to the mayors for removing encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the city.
Earlier, the meeting of AAP MLAs was scheduled for Saturday but was cancelled following the massive fire in a building in Mundka in which at least 27 people have died.
On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to stop the "destruction" in the name of anti-encroachment drive.
The deputy chief minister had also slammed the "bulldozer politics" of the BJP and claimed that the civic bodies were planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the national capital.
Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka building fire, which claimed 27 lives, and it will be completed within six weeks, officials said on Sunday.
Later in the evening, the Delhi government issued an order in connection with initiating the magisterial inquiry into the fire incident.
In the order, the government said the district magistrate (West) has been appointed as the inquiry officer who will submit the report within six weeks.
According to the order, the inquiry officer will probe lapses on the part of the departments and agencies concerned, recommend action against the erring officials and fix responsibility.
The district magistrate will also suggest remedial measures to prevent such tragedies in the future, officials said. The fire, one of the deadliest in recent years, ripped through a four-storey building in outer Delhi's Mundka area on May 13.
