Arvind Kejriwal meets Uddhav Thackeray amid Shiv Sena symbol row, says ‘confident he will get justice’
Uddhavji's party has been stolen -- the name, the symbol everything. But I want to say only one thing his father was a sher and he is sher ka beta, Kejriwal said
Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister and the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, met with Uddhav Thackeray, the head of the Shiv Sena (UBT), at his residence in Mumbai on Friday. The Delhi CM was accompanied by colleagues including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha. Aaditya Thackeray was also present to receive the AAP leaders.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×