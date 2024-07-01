Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC against CBI arrest in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges arrest and remand in CBI case over Delhi excise policy.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday approached the high court challenging his arrest and remand by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!