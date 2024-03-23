Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging ED arrest and custody in excise policy case
Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on Thursday (March 21), accusing him of being the “key conspirator” in the alleged excise policy “scam”.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi government's Excise Policy. The chief minister also challenged city court’s March 22 order remanding him to the ED's custody till March 28.