Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody and has instructed to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the national capital.

While addressing a press conference, Atishi spoke on the directions she received from the Delhi CM and said that it brought tears to her eyes as Kejriwal showed concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight.

“When I read these instructions I had tears in my eyes. I thought, what is this person made of, who is not thinking about himself in such an adverse situation, but is thinking about the people of Delhi," Atishi said.

She further added that the chief minister also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while in ED custody, has sent instructions to me as the Water Minister - that the water and sewer problems faced by the people of Delhi should be resolved immediately, and adequate water tankers should be arranged in the summer," she wrote in her post.

She added that the Delhi CM considers Delhites as a member of his family. “So being a son, an elder brother, even in custody he is worried 24 hours a day about his family of 2 crore people of Delhi. He is thinking only about the people of Delhi," she said.

On 21 March, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED from his official residence in connection with an Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case. Then on 22 March, a Delhi court remanded him to six days ED custody till March 28. Earlier on that day, he had also withdrawn from the SC the plea against his arrest.

Kejriwal has said that he will not resign from the Chief Ministerial post and will run Delhi government from the jail. Coming to his supoort, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a press conference also said that no provision in the Constitution prohibits an incumbent CM from running a government. Mann said AAP would approach the court for permission to set up an office in jail so that Kejriwal can run the Delhi government. Though the opposition is standing united against the arrest of Kejriwal, however, Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam quoted the example of some veteran politicians to opine that Arvind Kejriwal should resign as Delhi CM on “moral grounds."

"The court will decide the truth of Delhi's liquor scam. But a chief minister has been accused and arrested but he is still clinging to the post. What kind of morality is this? A party which is just 11 years old is setting a precedence that is unethical," Sanjay Nirupam said in a post on X in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Leaders of the INDIA alliance, including that of AAP will be holding a press conference today in Delhi over Kejriwal's arrest, ANI has reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!