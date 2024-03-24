Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case linked to excise policy, issued his first work order on Sunday. According to AAP senior leader Atishi, Kejriwal instructed her to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal-led Aam AAdmi Party (AAP) workers and supporters have continued their protest across the national capital Delhi against the ED's arrest and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP alleges BJP is behind Kejriwal's arrest as they are threatened by his popularity ahead of the Lok Sabha poll. However, the BJP has maintained that Kejriwal is a 'corrupt' politician and anti-money laundering agency has proof against him.
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by teh ED on 21 March. He is in remand until 28 March following the Rouse Avenue Court's Friday order.
Check out the latest updates on this big story at Mint's LIVE blog:
Aam Aadmi Party workers on Sunday demonstrated on the ITO foot-over bridge against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The protesters, who hung a banner that read "Main Bhi Kejriwal" from the bridge, were removed from the spot by the Delhi Police.
"We removed five to six workers from a foot-over bridge in ITO to maintain law and order," an official said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at AAP Supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by saying that he effectively invited his own arrest by the ED due to his repeated failure to respond to summonses.
"If the ED serves someone nine summonses and that person doesn't show up, it is evident that he is inviting his arrest. The ED didn't arrest Kejriwal, he invited the agency to arrest him," the BJP leader said.
Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann has said he would approach the court for permission to set up office in jail so that Kejriwal can continue to run Delhi.
He said that as per the law, Kejriwal has every right to run the government from jail.
Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from jail on Sunday. The CM asked Atishi to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city.
Kejriwal directed the deployment of enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months.
Delhi CM suggested taking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena if needed, Atishi said.
Senior AAP leader Atishi told media that despite being in jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is worried about his family and people in the city. She said, "They have sent me a written order from jail, I had tears in my eyes while reading it.
Which Chief Minister is there who, despite being in jail, is not worrying about himself but is thinking about the people?
The Chief Minister considers the people of Delhi as his family, hence he has always run the government as a father, a son and a brother".
Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that Sharath Chandra Reddy, a kingpin of a liquor scam, donated ₹60 crore to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) via electoral bond after his arrest. Bhardwaj said the data is publicly available on the Election Commission's website. He asked, "Why Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, and Manoj Tiwari are silent?"
On the Holi festival on Sunday, BJP leaders in Delhi burned Arvind Kejriwal's effigy as 'Holika' and chanted "Kejriwal istifa do (Resign Kejriwal)".
On Delhi Minister Atishi's statement, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari says, "A script was made today in reference to a criminal in the custody of ED. It was done after no one showed support (to Arvind Kejriwal). If you want to see the condition of delhi, go and watch the lanes of Delhi. The drains are full of dirty water, coming into the streets, entering the houses and dirty drinking water in the houses... Now, Delhi will not listen to your script. The people of Delhi have lost trust in you."
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Sunday held their first meeting after the arrest of the party’s National convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. AAP's Organizational General Secretary Sandeep Pathak chaired the meeting with the party leaders, MLAs, councillors, and office bearers.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!