Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: AAP workers hold protest outside Tihar Jail

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taken to Tihar jail after Rouse Avenue court ordered to send the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener to be sent to judicial custody till April 15. Several AAP leaders continued to stage protest outside Tihar jail.
After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody, his wife Sunita Kejriwal slammed the Centre, stating that the "people of the country will answer to this dictatorship."
"If the investigation was over, then why has he been sent to jail? The people of the country will answer to this dictatorship," asked Sunita Kejriwal.
Earlier, the court on March 28 extended Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the AAP supremo on March 21 in an alleged liquor policy case.
The investigative team filed a remand request on Thursday, claiming they need more time to question Delhi CM to confront him with other individuals. The ED informed the court that “statements of some AAP Goa candidates are being recorded." “He is deliberately not cooperating with us," said ASG SV Raju who is representing the ED while asserting that Kejriwal's statements have been recorded but he gave evasive replies.
The ED alleged that Kejriwal was one of the key conspirators in the liquor scam. According to the federal agency, the Delhi CM received several crores of rupees as a kickback from 'South Group' for formulating the Delhi excise policy and using that capital in the Goa and Punjab elections.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Kejriwal will remain CM, he is under constitutional oath, says AAP leader Jasmine Shah
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: AAP leader Jasmine Shah on Monday said that Arvind Kejriwal will remain CM, he is under constitutional oath to serve people of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal will remain in judicial custody till April 15.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Delhi HC asks ED to submit note in Plea against Kejriwal 'passing orders' in custody
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate on Monday to submit its note to the special judge, dealing with excise policy-linked money laundering case in which CM has been arrested.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Names of Atishi and Saurabh have appeared because BJP has realised…, says AAP leader
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Commenting on why the names of Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj are being cited in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, AAP leader Jasmine Shah said, “The names of our two senior leaders who are ministers in Delhi government -- Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj -- have figured because the BJP has realised that the AAP will not shut down by sending Kejriwal alone to jail and preparations for other leaders need to done."
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Delhi CM called AAP national treasurer confused, ED tells court
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: In a latest development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the Aam Aadmi Party national treasurer as confused during the investigation, Enforcement Directorate told court on Monday.
The ED claimed that Kejriwal first told it that N D Gupta, also a Rajya Sabha member of the AAP, is an "active member of the party and is a member of the PAC and has knowledge of the party functioning but when confronted with the statement of Sh N D Gupta wherein he (Gupta) reveals that the national convenor takes such decisions, Sh Arvind Kejriwal calls the National Treasurer confused".
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: British never did what BJP is doing…, says Congress leader
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Calling Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody as ‘dangerous for democracy’, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “This is very dangerous for democracy. The British never did what the BJP government is doing."
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be lodged in Tihar’s jail number 2
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taken to Tihar’s Jail number 2 after he was sent to judicial custody by Delhi court on Monday.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Everyone knows that operation ‘lotus’ is being carried out to destroy Kejriwal government, says AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar on Monday said lashed out at the centre for Kejriwal’s arrest and said that the attempt to destroy the Kejriwal-led Delhi government will not be successful this time,
“Everyone knows that operation 'lotus' is being carried out to destroy the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. But, this lotus would never be able to bloom in Delhi," he said on Monday.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Police detain AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and other supporters protesting outside Tihar Jail
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was taken to Tihar jail, police continued to control the situation outside jail where several AAP leaders and supporters continued to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest. Police detained AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and other leaders during the protest on Monday.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought out of Rouse Avenue Court on Monday after the court ordered him to be sent to judicial custody on Monday. Delhi CM will remain in judicial custody till April 15 in Delhi liquor policy case.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Judgement was given by court not PM Modi, says Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Commenting on the court’s order to send Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody on Monday, Bihar Deputy Chief MInister Vijay Sinha said, “One who loots public money, misleads people, weakens the nation and speaks in favourite of terrorists. Those punished today should know that the judgement was given by the court and not PM Modi."
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Court’s decision was based on facts, says BJP Leader Sudhanshu Trivedi
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Welcoming Delhi court’s order on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said the court’s decision was based on facts.
“On the basis of facts, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody (till April 15). The charges, from which the opposition was trying to defend the accused, are serious charges," BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi told ANI.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: ED court hasn’t called him guilty so why have they kept him in jail?, says Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: After the announcement of the court, Delhi Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Monday asked why he has been kept in jail during the Lok Sabha elections if “the court hasn’t called him guilty so why have they kept him in jail."
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: What are the challenges ahead of Arvind Kejriwal for running the govt from jail?
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Explaining the challenges to be faced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while running the government from jail, former Tihar Jail PRO Sunil Kumar Gupta said that there has to be a personal staff with the CM.
“As of now, there are 16 jails and there is no such facility in any of them where a Chief Ministership can run from. All the rules have to be broken for it. No one would allow the breaking of so many rules... Running a government does not mean simply signing the files... To run a government, cabinet meetings are called, ministers are consulted, and there is a lot of staff, there are meetings or telephone conversations with the LG. The jail does not have a telephone facility. The public comes to meet a CM for the redressal of their grievances... It is impossible to create a CM office in a jail... Prisoners in jail can speak to their families every day for 5 minutes and all of it is recorded," he told ANI.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Court felt this is a fit case to send CM to custody, says Bansuri Swaraj
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: After a Delhi court sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said, “the court today felt that this was a fit case to send the honourable CM to custody. Again and again, the bail of AAP leaders is getting rejected as the court believes that prima facie evidence established in corruption cases against AAP leaders."
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: ‘Why has he been sent to jail?’ Sunita Kejriwal
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; says, "...Why has he been sent to jail? The people of the country will answer to this dictatorship."
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: What BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said?
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "...Those who tried to portray the bogie of victimhood, I would like to underline that today's judgement of the court is based on concrete evidence for which neither we nor you or anybody else is privy. So, it is the jurisprudence which has decided to extend this judicial custody for 15 days. Now, it raises certain moral and constitutional questions...Anna Hazare used to be his (Arvind Kejriwal) 'Guru'...The Guru had said that he wouldn't join politics, 'Chela' joined politics and became the CM too. But there was another rally yesterday where he changed his 'Guru'. Now, the 'Guru' is Lalu Prasad Yadav...Lalu Yadav at least resigned from his post when he was going to jail but he (Arvind Kejriwal) hasn't resigned yet...There are media reports that Arvind Kejriwal has mentioned that the prime accused Vijay Nair used to report to Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj...The Delhi Government's situation over liquor policy is becoming clearer and clearer. It has to be seen if Kejriwal resigns or heads towards a new politics..."
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Delhi HC asks ED to decide on plea seeking to restrain Kejriwal from issuing any order while in custody
The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to decide a plea that sought directions to restrain Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from issuing any order during custodial remand as representation and file a status report before the concerned judge of Rouse Avenue.
The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora disposed of the plea and directed ED to file a status report in this regard before the concerned judge since he is in custody under the trial court order.
A public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in the Delhi High Court, praying for direction to restrain Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in the police custody (PC) of the Enforcement Directorate. (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: 'BJP is misusing PMLA Act in our country,' say AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar| Watch
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15, AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "You are clearly getting to see how BJP is misusing the PMLA Act in our country, how BJP is misusing its agencies. They took ₹60 crores from Sarath Reddy and he became a government witness and the Chief Minister was arrested on the basis of his statement...There is a provision in the PMLA law that unless the ED says that the case should be closed or they have no objection to the bail, till then this process will continue...'' (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Can Kejriwal move bail application?
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15, AAP party legal head Sanjeev Nasiar said, “Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. ED custody has ended now. Now we have the right to move the bail application...The government will run as per the provisions of the law. This is the first time that a serving Chief Minister is in judicial custody." (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: 'ED is acting like a political weapon for BJP,' says Congress general secretary KC Venugopal
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal says, “ED is acting like a political weapon for BJP and Narendra Modi government. Every action of ED is nowadays only on political vendetta basis. That is why, we did a massive rally yesterday citing all these issues. I think people will have an answer." (ANI)
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: 'No person, organization or party is above the law,' says BJP leader Tarun Chugh| Watch
On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15, BJP leader Tarun Chugh says, “No person, organization or party is above the law. Strict action should be taken against those involved in corruption and scams. The Bharatiya Janata Party government, which has been running under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for 10 years, has a clear policy of zero tolerance on corruption." (ANI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being taken from Rouse Avenue Court after he was sent to judicial custody till April 15 in the Delhi Excise policy case. (ANI)
PM Modi denies opposition's accusations of probe agency misuse: ‘We neither obstruct nor direct ED’
The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has sparked a political discourse between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the INDIA bloc, a multi-party political alliance including Congress, AAP, CPI(M) and others. Read here.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to jail till April 15 as ED custody ends today
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on 1 April extended the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. While speaking to reporters before entering court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country". Read here.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: ‘Don't expect anything from ED custody', says Delhi Assembly Speaker
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel says, "I do not expect anything from this (ED Custody) hearing... Why did they change the laws of ED? They had wrong intentions. If they have made someone a target from the political point of view, he cannot escape. He cannot get out of jail..."
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Court sends Delhi CM to judicial custody till April 15
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court sends Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: ED seeks direction to sent Delhi CM to judicial custody
Enforcement Directorate moves an application in Rouse Avenue court seeking direction to send Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody and states that further custodial interrogation, at the moment not required.
Additional Solicitor General SV Raju is appearing for ED.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: ‘What the PM is doing not good for country’, says Delhi CM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal brought to Rouse Avenue Court, says, "What the PM is doing is not good for the country."
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Delhi Assembly to discuss ‘baseless arrest of Chief Minister of Delhi’ today
Delhi Assembly to discuss today the 'baseless arrest of Chief Minister of Delhi and the threat of imposition of President's Rule in Delhi'.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Delhi CM produced in Rouse Avenue court as ED custody ends
Delhi’s CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Delhi Rouse Avenue Court as his ED custody in the Delhi liquor excise policy case comes to an end.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Sunita Kejriwal arrives at Rouse Avenue court
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, arrives at Rouse Avenue court. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be presented before the court today at the end of his ED custody.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj present outside the courtroom
AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj are present outside the courtroom.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Delhi CM's message from ED custody
Sunita Kejriwal on March 31 read out a letter written by her husband Arvind Kejriwal in jail, wherein he promised six guarantees on behalf of the Opposition's INDIA bloc. These six guarantees include 24-hour electricity across the country, free electricity for the poor in the entire country, government schools in every village and locality, Mohalla Clinics, MSP for farmers, and more.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Kejriwal to be produced in court at 11.30 am
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be produced in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court at 11:30 am today, April 1. The AAP supremo was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Top updates on Delhi CM's ED remand
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under ED custody in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, will be produced before the city's Rouse Avenue court at 11 am today, April 1.
