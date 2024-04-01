Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates: Delhi CM mentions 2 AAP leaders during ED custody; BJP jibes ‘wants Atishi in jail’

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was brought to Tihar Jail after Rouse Avenue court sent him to judicial custody till April 15. While AAP leaders continued protesting outside the jail. Catch latest updates on Delhi CM arrest here