Tihar jail refutes AAP's claim of Arvind Kejriwal losing 4.5 kgs: ‘Since arrival to jail and till date…’
Tihar jail management on Wednesday refuted Aam Aadmi Party's claims that Arvind Kejriwal lost 4.5 kgs of weight. In its official statement, Tihar jail management said that his vitals are stable since arrival to jail. Meanwhile, Delhi HC is hearing Delhi CM's plea challenging ED arrest
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's weight is constant at 65 kg from the day he was brought to Tihar jail, clarified management on Wednesday, after the Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi claimed that the AAP supremo lost 4.5 kg weight in three days.
